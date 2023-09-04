Jaane Jaan: Latest Poster Showcases Vijay Varma’s Intriguing Avatar

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller “Jaane Jaan,” alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of the bestselling 2005 novel “The Devotion of Suspect X” by Japanese author Higashino Keigo. In August, the filmmakers released the first teaser of the film, creating intrigue among fans. Subsequently, character posters of Kareena and Jaideep were also revealed. Now, a new captivating poster featuring Vijay Varma has been shared by the creators.

On Monday morning, Netflix India unveiled a fresh film poster, showcasing Vijay Varma’s character. The poster portrays Vijay Verma in an intense pose within a dimly lit room, with a green board in the background displaying a link chart. He is dressed in a dark green jacket over a shirt. The caption of the post reads, “Put your detective hats on and get ready to connect the dots #JaaneJaan trailer out TOMORROW!” Fans expressed their excitement upon the release of the poster, with comments like “Okay, time to solve another mystery” and “Let’s become Sherlock Holmes to solve this case.” The “Jaane Jaan” trailer will be released digitally the following day.

According to the reports, “Jaane Jaan” will also be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan,” which is set to hit theaters on September 7th. Fans can look forward to watching the “Jaane Jaan” trailer on the big screen.

Sujoy Ghosh recently discussed the casting choices of Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay in the film. He mentioned that when he initially acquired the rights to the film, he kept it a secret. Kareena later contacted him expressing her desire to be part of such a film. Ghosh explained how perfectly Kareena fit the role of Maya in the story, saying it felt like fate.

He also highlighted the instant connection between Jaideep and Vijay and how well they embodied the characters of Naren and Karan in “Jaane Jaan.” Their camaraderie and chemistry were evident from the beginning, and Ghosh found it remarkable that they were actually classmates.

“Jaane Jaan” is a cat-and-mouse thriller revolving around Maya, Naren, and Karan (played by Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay) as they race to uncover and conceal the truth. The film is scheduled to stream on Netflix starting September 21, 2023.

