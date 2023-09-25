Advertisement
Jail authorities deny transfer of Chairman PTI to Adiala Prison 

Articles
  • IHC ordered transfer of Chairman PTI to Adiala Jail.
  • Chairman PTI has not been moved to Adiala Jail yet.
  • The order of High Court has not been received yet.
RAWALPINDI: Adiala Jail officials denied the transfer of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

The Islamabad High Court(IHC) had ordered the transfer of the former prime minister, detained in the cypher case, to Adiala Jail.

Chairman PTI’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in his statement that the former prime minister has been transferred to Adiala Jail and has been provided facilities of the former Prime Minister.

However, the Adiala Jail authorities have denied the news of transferring Chairman PTI to Adiala Jail and said that Imran Khan has not been moved to Adiala Jail yet.

Islamabad High Court ordered PTI Chairman to be transferred to Adiala Jail

According to prison sources, Imran Khan is still in Attock Jail and the order of the High Court has not been received yet.

Jail sources say that it will be implemented as soon as the court order is received.

IHC directs to transfer PTI chief to Adiala from Attock Jail
IHC directs to transfer PTI chief to Adiala from Attock Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed to transfer the...

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s lawyer and spokesman for legal affairs, Naeem Haider Panjutha, said that it has been found out that Chairman PTI has been shifted from Attock to Adiala Jail, but the Attock Jail is beyond comprehension.

