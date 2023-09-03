Jamie Foxx Prioritizes Self-Care Following Health Issue

Jamie Foxx is focusing on his emotional and physical well-being after a recent health crisis that landed him in the hospital earlier this year.

Jamie’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, had shared on social media four months ago that her father faced a “medical complication” while working on his latest Netflix project, “Back in Action.” While the specific diagnosis has not been disclosed, many suspect it was a stroke. Reports suggest that he spent time in a rehabilitation facility and received continuous care.

Following this health scare, Jamie is now determined to prioritize his health and fitness, with a particular goal of achieving well-defined six-pack abs. He has made dietary changes and adopted a new fitness regimen to work toward this goal.

A close source mentioned, “Jamie is thankful for his recovery. He acknowledges that he is currently out of shape and understands that he cannot engage in strenuous activities like weightlifting at the moment.” The source also emphasized that friends and medical professionals are advising him not to rush his recovery.

Jamie Foxx has gradually resumed his daily activities after his hospitalization. He has been spotted dining with his girlfriend at Nobu in Malibu and enjoying swimming with friends during a vacation in Mexico.

According to Noor Hibbert, a celebrity transformation coach, this renewed motivation is a common response following a traumatic incident. She explained, “Experiencing a traumatic event or health scare often leads individuals to find a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper appreciation for life. It’s a determination to make the most of life, which we often take for granted.”

She further added, “Engaging in activities that bring joy and purpose can significantly aid in recovery, as opposed to withdrawing and living in a state of fear or stress.”

