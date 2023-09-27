Javeria Saud & Saud Qasmi recall how people prevent them from getting married

Javeria Saud and Saud Qasmi are accustomed to appearing on television.

Both performers have a lengthy history in acting.

Javeria and Saud essentially started their acting careers at the same time.

Advertisement

Javeria Saud and her spouse Saud Qasmi are accustomed to appearing on television. The two actors’ most recent drama, Baby Baji, which embodies several characters adored by local viewers, has won the acclaim of many admirers owing to its comedic nature.

Both performers have a lengthy history in acting, and they put their skills to the test when they took the time to come on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary. However, the duo gave the show a fairly unexpected opening with a little sketch full of lighthearted banter.

Choudary verified the duration of their careers when they sat down, saying that despite never having met, Javeria and Saud essentially started their acting careers at the same time in 1993 with the film Gunnah and 1995–1996 respectively.

However, Qasmi recalled an amusing tale in which the now-famous actor talked about how his entry into the field was accidental. Speaking of a specific wedding he attended as a guest, the actor disclosed that he was immediately given a role in a movie, which he at first even turned down.

The actor from Gunnah said that his motivation for ultimately accepting what he thought was a one-time experience was to be able to tell his future children that he had once played a hero in a movie. Without giving it a second thought, the actor left for America, not knowing that his first film had been a success. The actor’s career was entirely established when Shamin Ara handed him a little role in Love ’95 upon his eventual return to Pakistan in 1995.

The pair then discussed their eventual love story, revealing that Qasmi also met his future bride at another wedding. The next day, the actor sent his family to ask for her hand in marriage. The pair mentioned a number of well-known people who were in the groom’s party and recalled Amjab Sabri, Shaan Shahid, and Afzal Khan (better known as Jan Rambo) making visits to the Nand actor’s home during the early stages of the proposal.

Advertisement

She said, “I found it amusing that so many people came. Because you do love the experience when your life appears to stagnate and change is suddenly required, especially when that change is positive…For myself and my family, having such famous people visit our home was a major event.But obviously there was also concern that if this went further, she would worry about his personality, how many relationships would be planned, and everything else that may or might not occur.”

As Choudary put it, Qasmi was renowned for having a “playboy” and “ladies’ man” character, which the couple said led to some nameless previous flames to ruin the plans, many people truly did not want the pair to be married, the couple revealed in a ceremony that lasted 21 days. The couple televised their nikkah ceremony live on television, putting an end to any futile efforts. This revealed that news of their marriage spread when media outlets opted to cover their wedding in an era before social media.

Regarding their professional endeavours, the couple said that their joint production company is now working on three new projects. Saud then disclosed that the actor had just received three offers from Bollywood in addition to his over 200 film resume.

Javeria, however, decided to highlight her three favourite benefits of working in the entertainment industry during a rapid-fire question-and-answer session. She said, “One positive is that God gives you respect and you get love from a lot of people. Compared to individuals who regrettably labor the entire month and are unable to make as much money, you manage to make enough in a short period of time.”

She further revealed, “The drawbacks are that you don’t have a particularly active personal life and that others criticize you. Even though you are the artist, it is still terrible when others make disparaging remarks about your family or circulate untrue allegations. The third is that many believe we are so removed from religion and God that we are unable to even invoke his name. I do not like this at all.”

She revealed, “The first is being on time. The second is that you ought to get along. For instance, we all formed a family when performing a theater. We were all sobbing on the last day of filming because we felt like we were saying goodbye. These kinds of familial settings ought to exist on sets. Therefore, I advise that everyone sit down and talk about the character. I sense that something positive will then come out of that. Thirdly, there are no great stars and tiny stars in the industry. The greater stars are those who care about the next talent or those who wish to try something new. Young talent should be encouraged and supported, Qasmi suggested.”

Advertisement

Also Read Javeria Saud reveal where she took the inspiration of her “Azra” character Javeria Saud is a well-known actress and host in the Pakistani industry....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement