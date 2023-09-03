Jimmy Buffett Passes Away From Skin Cancer At His Residence

Jimmy Buffett’s cause of death has been officially confirmed. As reported in an official obituary on his website, Buffett passed away at his Sag Harbour, New York, residence at the age of 76. His death resulted from Merkel cell skin cancer, which he had been battling for four years. Merkel cell carcinoma is an uncommon and perilous form of skin cancer known for “red, shiny nodules on the face, hands, and neck.”

Jimmy Buffett continued to perform during his cancer treatment, with his most recent concert in July during an impromptu trip to Rhode Island.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane, daughters Savannah and Sarah, son Cameron, sisters Laurie and Lucy, grandson Marley, granddaughter Marley, and his beloved dogs, Lola, Kingston, Pepper, Rosie, Ajax, and Kody.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Jimmy Buffett’s Singing for Change Foundation, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, or MD Anderson Cancer Centre.

His passing, on September 1st, took place in the presence of family and friends.

The statement posted on his social media and website read, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs.” It described his life as a song that continued until his last breath and expressed that he would be deeply missed by many.

Notably, in the months leading up to his death, Jimmy Buffett had to cancel or postpone several shows due to health concerns. It’s also worth mentioning that his highly anticipated album, “Equal Strain on All Parts,” was slated for release later this year.

