ATC orders to release PTI activists including Sanam Javed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and other party workers in Jinnah House attack case.

The court granted bail to 9 accused in the case and ordered the release of Sanam Javed, Rubina Jamil, Afshan Tariq and others. Judge Arshad Javed pronounced the decision on the bail plea on the submission of surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each.

The anti-terrorism court granted bail to Sanam Javed Khan, Rubina Jameel, Afshan Tariq, Asma Shuja, Shah Bano. Syed Faisal Akhtar also got bail, Qasim, Ali Hasan, and Hussain Qadri were also granted bail after arrest.

Earlier this year, protester PTI workers and leaders vandalized the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, also known as Jinnah House, following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case in May.

The protesters also damaged civil and military properties in several other cities, including Peshawar, Sialkot and Multan. Security officials launched a crackdown on suspects involved in attacking and damaging military properties. Several PTI leaders from Punjab, including former minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, were arrested.

PTI activist and staunch supporter Sanam Javed was arrested in the May 9 arson case. She was detained from the provincial capital Lahore after violent clashes broke out across the country in the wake of arrest after the shocking arrest of the PTI chief.

