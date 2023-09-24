Joe Jonas Shares Concert Photos Amid Sophie Turner Split

Joe Jonas shares concert photos amid Sophie Turner’s divorce.

Pics show Joe performing energetically and smiling.

Sophie Turner’s Custody Lawsuit vs. Joe’s Amicable Co-Parenting

Amid the recent headlines surrounding his separation from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, a member of the Jonas Brothers, has shared rare photos from the band’s latest concert. The singer posted two snapshots on his Instagram while performing at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

In the first monochrome photo, Joe passionately sang while standing at the drums on stage. In the second picture, the 34-year-old artist flashed a smile for the camera, dressed in a green button-down shirt over a white t-shirt.

On September 5, Joe and Sophie confirmed their divorce, describing it as a joint decision to end their marriage. However, the situation escalated when Sophie Turner filed a surprising lawsuit, alleging that Joe had “wrongfully retained” their two daughters, preventing their return to her home country of England. She claimed to have learned about Joe’s divorce petition through the media.

In response, Joe Jonas’s representative stated that the lawsuit contradicts their amicable co-parenting arrangement and is a harsh legal stance.

