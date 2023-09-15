Junaid Khan, Son Of Aamir Khan, Set To Debut In ‘Maharaj’ On Netflix

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is all set for debut in ‘Maharaj.’

Yash Raj Films, a renowned production banner, has served as a launching platform for numerous talented actors over the years. Known for producing a wide range of films, including romantic dramas, small-town stories, and action-packed spectacles, the Aditya Chopra-led studio has also been instrumental in introducing exceptional talents such as Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vaani Kapoor to the industry. Aditya Chopra is now gearing up to present Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s son, in his debut film titled “Maharaj.” In an exclusive update, it has been revealed that the movie will have a global release on Netflix.

YRF Entertainment, the digital division of Yash Raj Films, is committed to producing groundbreaking content for the streaming era. They have partnered with Netflix India to release “Maharaj,” a gripping drama featuring Junaid Khan in the lead role, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey. This collaboration between YRF and Netflix signifies a long-term association, as they previously collaborated on “The Romantics,” a highly acclaimed docu-series exploring the history of Hindi cinema through Yash Raj Films’ perspective.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, known for “Hichki,” and written by Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai, “Maharaj” presents an engaging David vs. Goliath narrative inspired by true events. The story unfolds in the 1800s and revolves around a journalist who confronts a revered figure in society, often regarded as a savior by the masses. Junaid portrays the journalist’s role, while Jaideep Ahlawat takes on the primary antagonist. Details about the characters played by Sharvari and Shalini Pandey are being kept confidential for now. An official announcement from YRF regarding the film is anticipated soon.

