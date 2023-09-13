Justice Qazi Faez Isa to take oath as CJP on Sep 17

President Dr Arif Alvi will administer oath

Invitations sent for oath-taking ceremony.

PM Kakar will also participate in ceremony.

ISLAMABAD: The swearing-in ceremony of the nominated Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will be held on September 17 at the President’s House, for which preparations have been started.

President Dr Arif Alvi will administer the oath to the nominated Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and heads of armed forces including federal ministers will also participate in the ceremony.

Sources said current Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial moved to the house reserved for retired judges after vacating the Chief Justice House. He is retiring from the post on September 16.

On the other hand, the spokesperson of Islamabad Police said in his statement that security has been provided to the nominated Chief Justice as per the law while his Chief Security Officer has also been appointed.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, after which the Ministry of Law issued a notification.

The notification stated that the appointment will be effective from September 17, 2023, on the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The President appointed the Chief Justice under Article 175A-3 of the Constitution.