K-Electric launches crackdown against power theft 

CEO K-E said action is necessary to eliminate electricity theft.

3 FIRs lodged on power theft in Azizabad and N. Nazimabad.

Caretaker Sindh Govt also decided to launch crackdown in Sindh.

KARACHI: K Electric has launched a crackdown against electricity thieves in Karachi city following the operations against power theft started across the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K- Electric Moonis Alvi has said that K Electric has formally launched an operation against electricity thieves in Karachi.

He said that immediate action is necessary to eliminate electricity theft and added that three FIRs were lodged on electricity theft in Azizabad and North Nazimabad.

CEO Moonis Alvi further said that he is grateful for the cooperation of the government and law enforcement agencies in the operation.

It should be noted that earlier the caretaker government of Sindh also decided to crack down on the electricity thieves across the province.

In this regard, a provincial task force committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary, the notification of which has also been issued.

Similarly, the crackdown against electricity theft continues throughout the country and more than 8 million units of electricity were caught during the four-day operations.