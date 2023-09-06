Kalash attack: four soldiers embraces Shahadat, 12 terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said that on 6 September 2023, a large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons, attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area Kalash, District Chitral.

Terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with Interim Afghan Government.

Owing to heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert. The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to the terrorists. During the fire exchange, twelve terrorists were sent to hell, while a large number has been critically injured.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, four brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The brave people of Chitral also stand firmly with the security forces in not allowing the terrorists to ruin the peace of the area. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.