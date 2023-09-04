Kanye West’s Strategic Moves: Is Bianca Censori A Pawn in His Game?

Kanye West is allegedly using the recent attention surrounding his controversial actions in Italy alongside his wife Bianca Censori as a deliberate strategy to increase his media presence ahead of a significant music comeback.

Throughout most of August, the couple garnered significant attention while traveling across Japan and Italy, drawing notice due to the provocative attire and behavior of West’s new muse.

Sources indicate that Kanye West is compelling his former Yeezy employee to engage in this attention-grabbing spectacle to ensure he remains in the spotlight when he releases new music.

The insider revealed, “New music is imminent,” as West has been actively working in the studio throughout the summer and is prepared to launch a new album.

Furthermore, the source hinted at potential collaborations between the Donda rapper and other artists like Ty Dolla $ign and 88-Keys, indicating his intention to return to “more of his original sound.”

Kanye West’s most recent album, Donda 2, was released in February 2022, shortly before he faced controversy for his remarks regarding the Jewish community, resulting in various brands severing their ties with him.

West’s latest public appearance occurred when he joined Travis Scott onstage during the latter’s concert in Rome last month.

