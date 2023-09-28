Karachi Board unveils 10th class science group results

The Karachi Board of Secondary Education has officially unveiled the results for the 10th-grade science group in 2023. Notably, the top two positions have been earned by female students, and the overall success rate stands at a commendable 86.30 percent.

A total of 156,068 students, encompassing both males and females, completed their examination forms for the 10th-grade science group. Among them, 156,022 candidates participated in the exams, with an impressive 134,646 students successfully passing.

Shaheeda Fatima from Metropolis School clinched the prestigious first position, achieving an outstanding score of 94.91 percent. Following closely, Rabisa Ali from Falcon House School secured the second position with an impressive 94.09 percent. Omar Iqbal from Pak Islamia School secured the third position with a noteworthy score of 93.72 percent.

