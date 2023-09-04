Karachi can get country out of economic crisis, not IMF: Mustafa Kamal tells PM

ISLAMABAD: Mutahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders on Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and discussed a wide range of issues.

MQM-P’s Senior Deputy Convenor Mustafa Kamal and Deputy Convener Anees Qaimkhani met with the prime minister and discussed various issues including the electricity problems in Karachi.

Mustafa Kama said charging Rs 3.81 extra per unit from the people of Karachi is a clear injustice that should be stopped immediately.

He said that only Karachi can get out of the economic crisis facing Pakistan, not the IMF. In the last 15 years, the provincial government did not look serious in solving the problems of Karachi, he added.

He said the Caretaker federal government should take a direct interest in solving the problems of Karachi. He said the government should provide opportunities and facilities to the youth of Karachi as they can lead the country on the path of development.

The MQM leader said immediate steps need to be taken to improve residential and industrial infrastructure in Karachi.

He reaffirmed that MQM-P stands side by side with the positive steps of the prime minister to get the country out of the crisis and on the path of development.

Appreciating the suggestions by the MQM leader, the prime minister assured of steps to be taken at the federal level to solve the problems of Karachi.

While acknowledging the importance of Karachi’s role in the development of Pakistan, the prime minister supported the proposal to provide opportunities and facilities to the youth

