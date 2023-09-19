Advertisement
Karachi weather updates – 19 September 2023

Articles
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather update for the southeastern region of the country, indicating partly cloudy conditions. However, it’s not all sunshine, as there are predictions of rain, winds, and thundershowers in several areas.

Rain Forecast

Cities like Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Chhor, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Khairpur, and Qamber Shahdadkot may experience isolated heavy rainfall.

Additionally, heavy rain is expected in Mithi, Umarkot, Islamkot, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin, and Sajawal.

Temperature and humidity

Karachi’s temperature today is expected to range from a minimum of 36°C to a maximum of 37°C at noon. The humidity level in the city hovers around 75 percent, with winds blowing from the southwest and west at 11 km/hour.

Air Quality Karachi’s air quality index currently stands at 58, which is categorized as poor. People with respiratory issues or sensitivities are advised to limit outdoor activities due to the increased pollution levels.

Synoptic Situation A westerly wave is affecting the upper and western regions of the country, while a low-pressure area is situated south of Rajasthan, India, and is expected to move southwestward in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Residents in these areas are urged to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions as the rain and cloudy weather continue.

