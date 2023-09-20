Karachi weather updates – 20 September 2023

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather for most districts in the southeastern region of the country, including the provincial capital Karachi, on Wednesday. However, Karachi and its neighboring areas are also expected to experience some rain, wind, and thundershowers.

Rain update in Karachi

Cities such as Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Jamshoro are likely to witness these weather phenomena. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has cautioned that heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Thatta and Badin during this period.

In terms of temperature, Karachi is expected to have a minimum temperature of 34°C, with the possibility of the mercury rising to 37°C during the afternoon.

Humidity levels in Karachi are currently at 78 percent, and winds are blowing from the southwest and west at a speed of 11 km/hour.

However, the air quality in Karachi is a matter of concern, with a reading of 51, which is considered poor and unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Individuals experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or throat irritation are advised to limit their time outdoors.

The synoptic situation indicates that a low-pressure area, which was present over Rajasthan, has weakened and is likely to move southwestward.

