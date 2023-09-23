Karachi weather updates – 23 September 2023

Sunny and dry weather is predicted to rule Karachi, Pakistan’s provincial capital, and much of the country’s southeastern region for the next 12 hours, according to the Met Office on Saturday. This forecast indicates that rain will not fall in Karachi during the weekend.

The present temperature in Karachi is around 29°C at noon, with the possibility of rising above 35°C during the day. The humidity level is around 75%, and winds are blowing at 19 km/h. The maximum UV index is 6, indicating moderate conditions with visibility of roughly 10 kilometers.

However, air quality in the federal capital remains a source of worry, with a level of 123 categorized as unhealthy.

This could have acute health effects for sensitive groups, while even healthy people may experience breathing difficulties and throat discomfort with prolonged exposure, advising people to minimize their outside activities.

On September 23rd, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to cause urban flooding in the low-lying regions of Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

Landslides are also a concern in numerous places from September 23rd to 24th due to a westerly wave affecting the upper and central parts of the country, as well as monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea accessing these areas. If you are in these areas, stay informed and take the required measures.

Also Read Pakistan Weather Update: Rain with wind, thundershower expected Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad,...