Kareena Kapoor Shares Excitement For ‘Jaane Jaan’ & Her Genre Of Choice

Kareena Kapoor marks her digital debut with Netflix release of “Jaane Jaan.”

She expressed her eagerness as an actor to revisit scripts that truly captivate her.

Kareena also discussed what drove her to this thriller genre.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a beloved and renowned actress in India, has captivated audiences with her outstanding acting for over three decades. Transitioning from predominantly theatrical films, the “3 Idiots” actress is stepping into the digital realm with her upcoming release, “Jaane Jaan” on Netflix. In an interview with Pinkvilla, conducted prior to the release of “Jaane Jaan,” Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sujoy Ghosh, discussed her debut in the digital domain, the resurgence of the theatrical industry, her desire to revisit a particular film genre, and more.

During an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad, Kareena was asked about the film genre she would like to explore again. She responded with a witty remark, stating, “As an actor, I want to revisit a good script again and again. I want to revisit a time when you are reading a script in your bedroom and you’re thinking, ‘Oh my God. I can’t wait to play the character.’ There’s no particular genre. I want to attempt; I mean I’m an actor and I just want to do everything.” Her response emphasized the significance of well-crafted film scripts in today’s entertainment landscape and the eagerness of actors to be part of projects featuring intricately developed characters.

Kareena also shared her reasons for choosing to work on “Jaane Jaan,” expressing her admiration for Sujoy Ghosh and her fondness for the thriller genre. Following the release of “Jaane Jaan,” Kareena is set to appear in “The Crew,” alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and others. The film revolves around three industrious women entangled in a web of deception. Additionally, she has completed filming for an intense murder mystery directed by Hansal Mehta.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects, with “Jaane Jaan” scheduled for release on Netflix on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

