Kate Middleton meeting after snub of UK military veterans.

The Princess of Wales had her second engagement of the week.

Members of the Royal family have faced backlash.

Kate Middleton discreetly held a meeting at Windsor Castle amidst criticism of the Royal family’s perceived neglect of UK military veterans.

The Princess of Wales had her second engagement of the week, seemingly amid the ongoing Invictus Games, which has seen tensions between the Royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, the Early Years meeting hosted by Prince William’s wife at Windsor Castle was not widely publicized, as indicated by the Court Circular.

Members of the Royal family have faced backlash for reportedly not giving due attention to British Armed Forces veterans participating in the Invictus Games due to their ongoing feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The athletes and veterans have expressed disappointment with the Royal family, feeling that they should have prioritized them over their “petty” family disputes with Harry and Meghan.

Critics have accused the palace of appearing “mean-spirited and petty,” particularly regarding their limited acknowledgment of the event in Germany, despite it being founded by Prince Harry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were actively involved in the early stages of the Invictus Games.

