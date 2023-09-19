Kate Middleton responds in best manner she knows how

Advertisement

Kate Middleton responds in the best manner she knows how.

Kate Middleton is maintaining her characteristic grace.

Kate Middleton is maintaining her characteristic grace and composure amidst the media attention on Meghan Markle’s involvement in the Invictus Games.

Despite the ongoing speculation about her alleged feud with Meghan, the Princess of Wales is choosing to remain silent, prioritizing her peace of mind.

Journalist and commentator Duncan Larcombe emphasized that Kate is not oblivious to the situation. She strives for her engagements to receive the appropriate attention and coverage, ensuring she presents herself in the best possible way.

Larcombe noted that Kate’s approach to the situation is her way of “fighting back in the only way she can.”

He acknowledged the significance of the Invictus Games for Prince Harry and acknowledged that during this time, it’s essentially the “Harry and Meghan show.”

However, Kate’s response is to maintain a dignified silence and continue with her duties. This approach has served her and Prince William well, and as Larcombe concluded, “Slow and steady wins the race.

