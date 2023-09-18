Kate Middleton stormed out with Meghan Markle to avoid small talk.

Meghan Markle receives criticism for her most recent crime
Meghan Markle receives criticism for her most recent crime. Morgan highlighted the...
The feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton once led to a public incident where Kate showed her disapproval through her body language.
Judi James, an expert, observed their interactions as they arrived at Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate had shared a car, and when they exited, Harry and William remained close, while Kate stormed around the car to join the brothers without acknowledging Meghan.
Meghan hesitated, unsure whether to join them. William noticed Meghan and extended an arm to invite her to join them, while Harry squeezed around behind his brother to reach Meghan, who appeared nervous.
