Kemari receives highest rainfall of 11 mm in Karachi today

Advertisement
KARACHI: The meteorological department has published rainfall data for Karachi on Wednesday (today).
The highest rainfall was recorded 11 mm in Kemari, followed by 9 mm at PAF Base Masroor, 8.2 mm in Sarjani, and 5 mm at PAF Base Faisal.
Other rainfall figures include 4 mm in North Karachi, 2.7 mm on University Road, 2.4 mm at the Old Airport, 2 mm in DHA Phase II, 2 mm in Ibrahim Hydari, 1 mm in Gulshan Hadid, 1 mm in Quaidabad, and 0.5 mm in Saadi Town.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.