Kudumbashree, the renowned all-woman network in Kerala, achieved a remarkable feat by organizing a massive Thiruvathira dance performance at Kuttanellur Government College. A staggering 7,027 Kudumbashree members assembled on the college grounds to partake in this traditional group dance form.

Thiruvathira, typically performed during the Onam festival in the Malayalam month of Chingam, and occasionally in Dhanu, is a cherished cultural tradition in Kerala. This extraordinary ‘Thiruvathirakali’ performance has earned its place in the Limca Book of Records and the Talent Record Book due to its unprecedented scale. The organizers are now contemplating submitting the entry to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The event received an auspicious inauguration by Revenue Minister K Rajan, who lauded Kudumbashree as a shining example of women’s empowerment and highlighted its status as the world’s largest women’s network. The district’s Onam celebrations were jointly organized by the Tourism Department, district administration, and the city corporation.

The mega Thiruvathira performance, lasting for 10 captivating minutes, enthralled a packed audience, adding another remarkable achievement to Kerala’s cultural heritage.

