King Charles Feels Prince Harry’s Absence Amid Royal Rift

Royal biographer Robert Jobson has shed light on King Charles‘ sentiments regarding his son Prince Harry’s latest endeavor, the Netflix docuseries “Heart of Invictus.” Jobson expressed that the monarch would undoubtedly take pride in Harry’s accomplishments with the Invictus Games.

“Heart of Invictus” is a five-part series that showcases the participants and emotional moments of the Invictus Games held in 2022, originally scheduled for 2020. Jobson emphasized that King Charles may be starting to feel the void left by his son’s departure from the Royal Family in 2020, particularly lamenting missed opportunities.

The biographer suggested that the King might view Prince Harry’s exit from royal duties and military service as a “waste,” believing that he could have contributed significantly to the Royal Family had he remained in the armed forces. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently had their HRH titles removed from the Palace’s official website.

Despite potential tensions, there have been reports of alleged “peace talks” between father and son, though no official confirmation has been made. The evolving dynamics within the Royal Family continue to garner public attention and speculation.

