King Charles simmering resentment of Meghan Markle is palpable

Meghan Markle is reportedly experiencing a strained relationship with Buckingham Palace, marked by a “simmering resentment” that is notably palpable, according to revelations made by royal author and commentator Victoria Ward in a piece for The Telegraph.

The royal editor initiated her commentary by stating, “The Duke and Duchess are no strangers to controversy – their very presence in Montecito is the result of a seismic shift.”

“If they had sought a quieter, more tranquil life when they departed the UK to carve out their own path, the past 12 months have been anything but.”

“The passing of Queen Elizabeth II only laid bare the chasm between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family, with the lingering resentment almost tangible as the couple found themselves treated as outcasts.”

This divide was further exacerbated when Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” was announced, and tensions escalated due to the lawsuit in the UK, the breakdown of the Spotify deal, and the release of the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Ms. Ward also added, “Despite their initial enthusiasm about being inseparable, complete with effusive analogies involving intertwined palm trees and salt and pepper shakers, the realities of their situation are becoming apparent.”

Although the “challenges along the way have been attributed to the natural process of growth.”

