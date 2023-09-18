King Charles teeth baring fury at pen revealed stage of grief.

Meghan Markle uses touch to keep Prince Harry’s gaze in public
Meghan Markle uses touch to keep Prince Harry's gaze in public.
Body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes that King Charles’ infamous “pen gate” video, where he appeared to lose his temper due to a faulty pen shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, was a manifestation of natural grief.
According to Honigman, the 73-year-old king displayed body language consistent with that of a grieving son, with hunched shoulders, a furrowed brow, and downturned lips.
She suggested that his apparent anger in the video was a normal reaction to grief, as anger is one of the five stages of grief.
Honigman also analyzed Charles’ more recent public appearances and noted that he appears to have processed the sadness of losing his parents and is now more at ease in his role as king.
She observed occasional signs of tension in his interactions with the public but concluded that these were understandable reactions.
