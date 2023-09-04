King Charles upholds Queen Elizabeth’s legacy in Scotland

Following in the tradition of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s King Charles marked the occasion ahead of her first death anniversary in Scotland.

As per insights shared by royal expert Cameron Walker on X, formerly known as Twitter, King Charles extended an invitation to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to join him and Camilla at their Scottish residence.

The royal expert tweeted, “The King and Queen were joined by Prime Minister @RishiSunak at Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral this morning.”

Cameron Walker also noted, “His Majesty is continuing his mother’s tradition of inviting the sitting PM up to his Scottish home for a weekend in early September.”

Presently, King Charles is in Scotland for his summer vacation. On a previous Saturday, the monarch made a public appearance wearing the newly designed King Charles III tartan at the annual Braemar Gathering.

The Braemar Gathering, an annual event held on the first Saturday of September, has a long history dating back to the days of King Malcolm Canmore over 900 years ago. The Gathering has been conducted in its current form since 1832.

