KP CM stresses to increase power generation in province 

He was chairing 13th policy board meeting of PEDO.

CM presented annual report of PEDO for year 2022-23.

It was told that 356 mini micro hydropower projects.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan stressed to increasing power generation in KP and said that completion of ongoing power generation projects would not only add electricity to the national grid but also help increase income of the province.

He was chairing the 13th policy board meeting of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented the annual report of PEDO for the year 2022-23. Caretaker CM expressed satisfaction over PEDO’s performance expressing hope that PEDO would ensure the timely completion of energy generation projects to enhance the energy generation capacity of the province and provide cheap electricity to people.

The meeting also approved the current budget estimate of PEDO for 2023-24 and the revised budget for 2022-23. The meeting was told that revenue of Rs. 47 billion has been generated by energy projects of PEDO and seven hydropower projects of 162 MW have been completed under PEDO while five power-generating projects are in the final stages of completion.

The meeting was informed that work is in progress on the 13.5 MW Chappari Charkhel project and 6.9 MW Mujahideen hydropower projects while work has been started on the 300 MW Balakot Hydropower project with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank. The work would soon start on the 88 MW Gabral Kalam project and 157 MW Madayn hydropower project.

Participants of the meeting were briefed that the Civil Secretariat, CM House, and CM Secretariat have been converted to solar power while 8000 schools, 187 Basic Health Units, and 4000 masajid have also been converted to solar power. PEDO has also converted 300 Masajid of merged districts to solar power.

Advertisement

Also Read Islamabad Police decide to enhance security measures ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have decided to enhance security in the federal capital...

It was told that 356 mini micro hydropower projects are completed in Phase I while work is underway on 291 power projects under Phase II.