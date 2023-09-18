KP’s lady police officer wins international award

Sonia Shamroz was awarded for excellence in policing.

She dedicated her award to hard-working women police officers.

She established a complaint cell to prevent forced marriages.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram Sonia Shamroz Khan won the prestigious international policing officer of the year award.

DPO Battagram Sonia Shamroz was awarded for excellence in policing and prevention of violence against women. SSP Sonia Shamroz was honored by the International Association of Women Police and was awarded the Police Officer of the Year Award in Auckland, New Zealand.

Sonia Shamroz Khan has also worked as DPO Chitral and other posts. She also established a complaint cell to prevent forced marriages.

SSP Sonia Shamroz said that she names her award in the name of women victims of gender discrimination and hard-working women police officers.

She said that women police officers are working tirelessly to ensure peace and security, keeping cultural norms and sensitivity in mind while working, which is why the reporting of crimes related to women has increased.

She said that in Battagram, women did not come to the police station to file a report, now women come to seek our help.

