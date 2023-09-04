Kris Jenner, Tina Knowles Enjoy Quality Time at Beyoncé’s Concert

Kris Jenner and Tina Knowles had a moms’ night out at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles, and Jenner shared moments from the event on Instagram. The photos and videos included shots of Jenner and Knowles dancing together in the crowd, with Corey Gamble, Jenner’s boyfriend, appearing in the background. Beyoncé’s concert post also featured Blue Ivy Carter and showcased Queen Bey’s performance with backup dancers.

Kris Jenner captioned her Instagram post with “Night one! @mstinaknowles @beyonce @coreygamble.” The Los Angeles leg of Beyoncé’s tour spanned Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, attracting a star-studded audience, including Gabrielle Union, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) Advertisement

Knowles and Kris Jenner have been longtime friends, with Jenner attending Knowles’ 60th birthday celebration in 2014. In return, Knowles’ children hosted a Great Gatsby-themed party for Jenner a year later. On that occasion, Knowles posted a tribute to Jenner on Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday and welcoming her to the “sexy sixties.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles) Advertisement

Knowles’ connections allowed other celebrities to secure premium tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. At a previous performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King joined Beyoncé’s mother in the audience.

Also Read Kris Jenner Said, “I Was Really Ashamed Of Myself…” Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian were a happy couple, until her secret...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.