Lahore ATC discharges Asad Umar from five terror cases

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday discharged PTI leader Asad Umar from five terrorism cases in relation to May 9 mayhem.

The police stated that PTI leader is no more wanted in the five cases.

Asad Umar had filed interim bails in three cases of Sarwar Road Police Station, one each in Race Course and Gulberg station.

Case No. 852/23 in Race Course, Case No. 1283/23 in Gulbarg, Case No. 97/23, 103/23, 108/23 were registered in Sarwar Road Police staion.

A special court on Tuesday overseeing cases involving the Official Secrets Act extend the bail of PTI’s former secretary-general Asad Umar in the cipher case.

The court granted an extension of bail for Asad Umar until September 14.

Asad Umar, upon receiving the bail extension, stated that a cipher is a confidential document that remains within the jurisdiction of the foreign office and is not meant for public disclosure.