Legendary Actress Gayle Hunnicutt Passes Away At 80

Gayle Hunnicutt, an actress born in Texas but who made her mark in the UK, known for her roles in TV shows like Fall of Eagles, The Golden Bowl, The Return of the Saint, and Dallas, has passed away at the age of 80.

Following her divorce from British actor David Hemmings, she tied the knot with writer and editor Sir Simon Jenkins. Besides her acting career, she established herself within British social circles. Her most iconic role was as Vanessa Beaumont, an English aristocrat whose past affair with JR Ewing led to the birth of a son JR was unaware of, in the concluding three seasons of Dallas, which aired from 1989 to 1991.

In 2000, she and Jenkins divorced. She produced an episode of Selling London for the sale of their Primrose Hill estate, their residence for three decades. During her second divorce, she dated tennis correspondent Richard Evans.

Gayle Hunnicutt embarked on her professional journey at a young age, catching Warner Brothers’ attention during a performance at the University of California, Los Angeles campus. She made her debut in the comedy Mister Roberts at just 23, followed by a role in Wild Angels. Her portrayal of Irene Adler in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes remains notable.

Apart from her film career, she graced the theater stage. Her own two-person play, The Life and Loves of Edith Wharton, toured theaters for many years. Simon, her former husband, claimed that she had a personal connection to the play. Subsequently, she made another appearance in the two-person play, The Two Marys.

