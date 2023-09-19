LHC dismisses NAB’s appeal against release of Perviaz Elahi

A two-member bench pronounced decision.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) declared appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inadmissible against the order of release former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The court dismissed NAB’s appeal as inadmissible.

The court has declared in its decision that NAB is not affected by the decision of the single bench.

It should be noted that NAB had challenged the single bench decision to release Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during physical remand.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested once again immediately after being discharged in a corruption case about the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

A local court heard the case against the former Punjab chief minister in the case. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) produced him in court and sought his physical remand in the case.

Elahi’s lawyer Rana Intizar Hussain strongly opposed the request. His lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq told the court this was the 12th time the PTI leader was detained since June 1.