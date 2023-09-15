LHC dismisses plea to release land grabber ‘Mansha Bomb’

LHC rejected a plea to release land grabber Mansha Bomb.

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday rejected a plea to release notorious land grabber Malik Mansha Ali aka Mansha Bomb.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi dismissed a petition filed by Mansha’s son requesting for release from police custody. The court said the detention is legal as a case was registered against Mansha Bomb on September 14 in the Nawab Town police station.

The court dismissed the application and said the inquiry cannot be stopped at this stage. It said the investigating officer can arrest the accused for evidence when the case is registered. According to the petitioner, Mansha Bomb was detained by the police on September 13.

Police arrested Malik Mansha Ali aka Mansha Bomb, an alleged leader of a land mafia operating over land grab allegations. He was arrested after caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an action against him following the complaints lodged by citizens.

Several people complained about Mansha to the chief minister when he visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office. The citizens alleged that the suspect had occupied their lands.

In reply, the chief minister said no one would be allowed to commit illegal activities in Punjab. He later ordered Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana and the LDA authorities to take action against the land mafia

Police arrested the suspect the same day and retrieved land worth billions of rupees during a joint operation with the LDA.

According to LDA officials, the operation was launched swiftly during which Mansha Bomb was arrested and 75 kanal of commercial land in Johar Town was retrieved. The land mafia had constructed shops and other encroachments on the occupied land.

Malik Mansha Khokhar, also known as Mansha Bomb, is a notorious figure at the helm of a land mafia operating in Johar Town, a suburban area of Lahore.

He is wanted by law enforcement agencies in connection with more than 70 cases related to land encroachment, firing upon law enforcement personnel, murder, and attempted murder.

Mansha Bomb has gained notoriety for targeting vulnerable individuals and unlawfully depriving them of their property. He has managed to evade charges after yielding influence over officials.

