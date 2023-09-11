Advertisement
LHC issues arrest warrants of IG Islamabad in contempt case 

LHC issues arrest warrants of IG Islamabad in contempt case 

LHC issues arrest warrants of IG Islamabad in contempt case 

LHC issues arrest warrants of IG Islamabad in contempt case

  • The contempt of court case was heard over arrest of Ex-CM.
  • The court issued bailable warrant to IG Islamabad.
  • LHC adjourned hearing by ordering IG to appear Sep 18.
LAHORE: Lahore High Court(LHC) issued an arrest warrant for Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police in a contempt case for arresting  Pervaiz Elahi despite a release order.

The contempt of court case was heard over the arrest of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi. The court issued a bailable warrant to IG Islamabad for his non-appearance.

The court issued a bailable warrant against IG Islamabad for a surety bond of Rs 50,000.

The Lahore High Court adjourned the hearing by ordering IG Islamabad to appear on September 18. Justice Mirza Waqas issued a written order on Qaisara Elahi’s plea.

It should be noted that the Islamabad High Court suspended the arrest order of former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi under the 3MPO and ordered his release.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought replies from Punjab police and Superintendent Jail regarding the re-arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

