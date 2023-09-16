Advertisement
LHC moved against recent hike in petroleum products

  • Federal Govt, Ministry of Petroleum and OGRA made parties.
  •   The recent increase in prices will further increase inflation.
  • Cretaker government increased Rs 26.2 per liter on petrol.
LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court(LHC) against the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Azhar Siddique, head of the Judicial Activism Panel, filed a plea in the Lahore High Court in which the federal government, the federal Ministry of Petroleum, and the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA) have been made parties.

It has been argued in the petition that the price of petroleum in the world market is low while in Pakistan it is continuously increasing while there is no mechanism determining the price of petroleum products in Pakistan.

The petitioner said that the recent increase in prices will further increase inflation as petrol is a basic need that cannot be kept away from the public in case of inflation.

Azhar Siddiq stated that increasing the price of petroleum products is tantamount to denying fundamental rights and violating the constitution, so the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products should be annulled by the court.

It should be noted that the caretaker government increased Rs 26.2 per liter on petrol and Rs 17. 34 per liter on diesel.

