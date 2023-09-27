LHC summons PM Anwar Ul Haq Kakar

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of LHC heard the petitions.

Court expressed its annoyance for not submitting report.

Court summoned Caretaker PM for explanation on Oct 15.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar in a personal capacity on October 15 in the case of allegedly revised translation of the holy Quran.

The case against the publication of allegedly distorted translation of the holy Quran was heard in the Lahore High Court. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the LHC heard the petitions of Basharat Ali and others.

The court expressed its annoyance for not submitting the report on the implementation of its order. The court inquired about the response of the public prosecutor.

The court said that it was told to bring it to the notice of the former prime minister at the last hearing, why this matter was not brought to the notice of the caretaker prime minister. Court remarked that no officer of the federal government institutions appeared today, if the court order is not implemented, the government Punjab also does not seem serious in this matter.

The court reprimanded the Additional IG Shahzad Sultan and said that he is not serious in the case to his extent, on which the Additional IG said that the challans of the accused have been submitted.

The court asked why the progress report has not been submitted so far and it seems that authorities concerned no intention to implement this court order.

Later, on October 15, the court summoned the caretaker prime minister for an explanation in his personal capacity and ordered that the attorney general also appear for assistance.

The court also ordered the Chief Minister Punjab and Advocate General Punjab to appear in personal capacity and said that these officials should appear and tell whether the decision is to be implemented or not.