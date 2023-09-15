Libya’s Derna in shambles after flash flood

A flash flood has devastated the city of Derna, Libya.

Hundreds were killed while thousands were missing.

The flood was caused by a surge of water from two upstream dams.

Emergency personnel in Derna, Libya, are working against the clock to find the thousands of people still unaccounted for following a flash flood that has been compared to a tsunami.

Derna has been reduced to a nightmare wasteland by the flood, which was caused by a surge of water from two upstream dams. Entire city blocks have been destroyed, and an undetermined number of people have been washed into the Mediterranean.

The wounds of this natural calamity can now be seen in the central neighborhoods on both sides of the river, which generally run dry during this time of year, and resemble the route of destruction left by a massive steamroller. Some of the uprooted trees, buildings, and automobiles are now resting on the port’s breakwaters.

One man recalled the horrific experience of being swept away with his mother, and survivors recall the fear of the abrupt rise in water levels. “The water was rising with us until we got to the fourth floor, the water was up to the second floor,” he recalled.

Hundreds of corpse bags lined the mud-covered streets, waiting for mass graves as the city struggles to cope with the enormous loss. Bulldozers toil ceaselessly to remove the wreckage and sand mounds as grieving locals explore the streets covered with debris in search of missing loved ones.

The leader of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation to Libya, Yann Fridez, referred to the catastrophe as “violent and brutal,” citing the loss of infrastructure and structures. While the floodwaters have begun washing dead bodies up on the shore, families are still looking for missing relatives.

Storm Daniel, which had hurricane-force winds, compounded the calamity. This was made worse by Libya’s flimsy infrastructure, which has been struggling ever since Moamer Kadhafi was toppled in 2011. According to UN World Meteorological Organization chief Petteri Taalas, many lives could have been saved if early warning and disaster management systems had worked properly.

Due to the substantial damage to roads, bridges, and crucial utilities, access to Derna is still very difficult. Climate scientists have linked the catastrophe to both Libya’s failing infrastructure and a warming climate.

Storm Daniel, which became stronger during an abnormally hot summer, has already wrecked damage and killed people in Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece.

Volker Turk, the UN’s commissioner for human rights, emphasized that it serves as a somber warning of the catastrophic effects of climate change on our planet.

