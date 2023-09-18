Luminous marine life illuminates California coast.

The red tide and bioluminescence are favored by warm temperatures.

Bioluminescent plankton is safe and creates a stunning natural display.

Ocean lovers in southern California are witnessing a spectacular sight as bioluminescent plankton lights up the shores.

This phenomenon, often referred to as a red tide, is caused by the presence of bioluminescent plankton in the water. These plankton emit light through chemical reactions in their bodies.

According to oceanographer Drew Lucas, the red tide and bioluminescence are favored by warm temperatures and calm conditions, which have been prevalent in Southern California recently.

Unlike toxic algae that has harmed sea creatures in the past, bioluminescent plankton is safe and creates a stunning natural display.

Similar occurrences have been witnessed in various parts of the world, including the UK and tropical areas like the Caribbean and Southeast Asia. People have been fortunate to capture this magical sight during the summer seasons.

