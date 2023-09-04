Man Breaks 198 Pine Boards with Feet in 1 Minute – Watch Now!

Igor Kapura, a karate coach from Ukraine, has shattered records and pine boards alike with his remarkable feat. In just one minute, Kapura managed to break an astonishing 198 pine boards with his feet, earning him a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records for the “most pine boards broken with feet in one minute.” This extraordinary achievement took place in July of the previous year.

In a video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram, Kapura’s incredible display unfolds as he expertly shatters pine boards resting on bricks, typically breaking three boards simultaneously. The crowd erupts in cheers and captures his feat on their smartphones as the record-breaking attempt unfolds.

Take a look at the post below:

Since its posting on Instagram just a day ago, the video has garnered over 230,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes, with numerous admirers leaving their thoughts and congratulations in the comments section. Kapura’s extraordinary demonstration of strength and skill has truly left a lasting impression on viewers worldwide.

Check out the responses below:

“I will break it one day,” expressed an individual. Another added, “Steel foot.” “I believe it’s easy to beat,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Caption: Iron foot.”

