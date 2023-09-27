Man says his income was cut as he got stuck in company elevator

A man told a terrifying story about becoming caught in an elevator.

His firm marked him absent due to a delay, reducing his pay.

They want you to work without paying for a non-working day.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

A Reddit member told a terrifying story about becoming caught in an elevator on his way to work. He was surprised to learn that his firm had designated him absent owing to the delay and had decided to lower his compensation as a result.

His message has gotten a lot of attention on the social media platform, and it has gotten a lot of backlash from readers. The user discusses the ongoing elevator troubles in his office building, as well as his experience of being detained for three hours during the office’s morning hours.

The Redditor wrote, “So yesterday, I was in the elevator, and it stopped working out of the blue, and the electricity also went off. I was not able to contact the maintenance department or my office. I tried to reach them by phone, and after several attempts, I was able to inform HR about my situation, and they sent a maintenance guy. After three hours, they got me out of the elevator.”

He added, “When I was punching my in-time, HR said you were late, so you will be marked as absent, and your salary will also be deducted. I told them if you are marking me absent, I will take leave and go home, but my AM told me you have to work as they were short on staff. So I told them it’s not my fault. If you allow me to punch in and correct the in-time, I will work, or otherwise, I am taking the day off, and they started to threaten me about appraisal and my work ethic, how I was making excuses, and do not put efforts and lack motivation.”

Advertisement

He stated that he had filmed the elevator accident as well as the talk he had with the HR and AM, and that he was considering elevating his grievance to a higher level. It has received about 500 upvotes and countless comments since it was uploaded a day ago.

Check out the responses below:

A person wrote, “Wth. There is no way I will work if I am marked absent. In fact, your company should give you compensation for such an inconvenience. Switch your company.”

“Seems like a toxic workplace. Find a new job if possible. Remember, the corporate world is not your friend,” another commented.

“How do you even work in such a toxic work environment? If they wanted you to work, they should have marked it as a working day, but they want to not pay you but still want you to work. Is this the slavery era or what?” a third said.

Also Read Ginger the cat takes elevator rides to explore housing society Ginger is an old cat, and he came to the housing society...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.