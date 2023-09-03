Mariam Ansari Throws Fun-Filled Birthday Bash For Her Husband

Advertisement
Mariam Ansari, a stunning, youthful, and talented Pakistani television actress, has made her mark in hit serials such as “Aangan,” “Dil Lagi,” and “Hook.” She shares her life with Owais Khan, a fellow university student and close friend, who happens to be the son of the renowned Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan. Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan are the proud parents of a delightful daughter named Amaya Khan. They cherish their moments spent with their little bundle of joy. Recently, the family embarked on a trip to Malaysia.

Recently, Mariam and her husband hosted a lively birthday celebration for their close friends. The occasion marked the special day of Owais Khan and was attended by their dearest friends. This festive event was graced by the presence of well-known personalities like Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari, Zainab Raza, and other dear friends. The participation of these friends added an extra layer of joy to the birthday bash, rendering it a cherished and memorable occasion. Below, we have compiled pictures from Mariam and her friends’ Instagram pages. Take a glimpse at the snapshots:

