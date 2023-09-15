Maulana Tariq Jamil responds to Mufti Anas & Sana Khan naming their son after him

Maulana Tariq Jamil is renowned for his approach to spreading Islamic teachings.

Maulana discussed the impact of his speeches on Bollywood celebrities.

He expressed gratitude for Sana Khan and Mufti Anas naming their child after him.

Advertisement

Maulana Tariq Jamil is widely known for his gentle approach to spreading Islamic teachings on a global scale.

In a recent podcast hosted by social media influencer Nadir Ali, the religious scholar participated and discussed various topics, including the influence of his profound speeches on Bollywood celebrities.

When asked about actress Sana Khan and Mufti Anas’s decision to name their child after him, Maulana expressed his gratitude. He reflected on being the connecting link between the couple and emphasized that true guidance always comes from Allah Almighty. He humbly acknowledged that people can serve as a source of inspiration in someone’s spiritual journey, stating, “I feel blessed to have been this source for Sana Khan.”

Maulana Tariq disclosed that the couple had reached out to him with their desire to name their son after him. In response, he conveyed his happiness and acceptance of their decision, saying, “I would be delighted if they choose to do so.”

Also Read Maulana Tariq Jamil to be discharged within three days Maulana Tariq Jamil is in stable condition He will be discharged within...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.