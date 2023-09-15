Maulana Tariq Jamil responds to Mufti Anas & Sana Khan naming their son after him

Maulana Tariq Jamil to be discharged within three days
Maulana Tariq Jamil is widely known for his gentle approach to spreading Islamic teachings on a global scale.
In a recent podcast hosted by social media influencer Nadir Ali, the religious scholar participated and discussed various topics, including the influence of his profound speeches on Bollywood celebrities.
When asked about actress Sana Khan and Mufti Anas’s decision to name their child after him, Maulana expressed his gratitude. He reflected on being the connecting link between the couple and emphasized that true guidance always comes from Allah Almighty. He humbly acknowledged that people can serve as a source of inspiration in someone’s spiritual journey, stating, “I feel blessed to have been this source for Sana Khan.”
Maulana Tariq disclosed that the couple had reached out to him with their desire to name their son after him. In response, he conveyed his happiness and acceptance of their decision, saying, “I would be delighted if they choose to do so.”
