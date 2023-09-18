Max Holloway Breaks Silence On Alleged UFC 5 Character Model Leak

Social media buzzed with Max Holloway character model leak for UFC 5.

Max expressed disbelief over the authenticity of the leaked character model.

UFC 5 is highly anticipated, set for an October 27, 2023 release.

Recently, social media was abuzz with what appeared to be a leaked character model of Max Holloway for the upcoming UFC 5 game. This caused a mix of amusement and scepticism among fans when a side-by-side comparison was drawn between the alleged game model and a real photo of Holloway. However, dedicated followers of the UFC video game series were quick to point out that the leaked character model was, in fact, a custom character crafted within UFC 4.

In characteristic Max Holloway style, he took to Twitter to share his perspective on the situation, expressing his astonishment that some actually believed the authenticity of the leaked character model. This isn’t the first instance of Holloway addressing the impending UFC 5 game. In an earlier incident where leaked gameplay footage depicted Holloway losing to Alexander Volkanovski, he humorously rated the gameplay as “-100 out of 10.”

While fans are having some fun with Holloway’s character model, there’s substantial anticipation surrounding UFC 5. The game is scheduled for release on October 27, 2023, exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The cover stars for the game have been revealed, featuring the reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. The Deluxe Edition of the game will showcase Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. However, the decision to employ character models instead of traditional athlete photographs on the cover has sparked controversy, with certain fans likening it to artwork seen in mobile games. Fortunately, the character models for other athletes closely resemble their real-life counterparts, in contrast to the evidently counterfeit character model of Holloway that circulated on social media.

