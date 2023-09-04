Maxwell vows to be fit for World Cup despite ankle injury

Glenn Maxwell will miss the upcoming ODI series against India.

Maxwell is still recovering from the injury.

Maxwell is targeting a return to full fitness in time.

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell, a star all-rounder for Australia, has acknowledged he would miss his team’s forthcoming ODI series against India and that he might join the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year with very little experience.

Maxwell, who is currently in Australia awaiting the birth of his first kid, is still dealing with ankle pain from the leg injury he sustained at a friend’s birthday party last year.

Although Maxwell still hopes to make a brief cameo during Australia’s ODI series against India later this month, the 34-year-old insists that staying healthy for the World Cup is his top priority.

“I still want to play some part of that India series,” Maxwell said.

“But I’m not feeling any pressure on it. The selectors and the staff have been brilliant with me as well. They don’t want to put too much pressure on me to sort of set that date because they know they’ve got a bit of extra time before the World Cup.

“So instead of rushing it and probably putting myself a week or two behind, being able to give myself extra time and make sure we get through the whole tournament.”

Advertisement

Given his quick scoring ability and ability to contribute with the bat, ball, and in the field, Maxwell—a veteran of Australia’s two most recent World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019—is a crucial piece for the five-time champions.

Maxwell hasn’t taken the field at any level since making a one-off appearance for Warwickshire in an English County Championship game at the beginning of July. He last played for his country in an ODI match against India in Wankhede in March.

He was scheduled to participate in the T20I match in Australia’s ongoing tour of South Africa but returned home due to ankle pain.

“I don’t think I could have predicted how sore I was going to be once I got to South Africa,” Maxwell said.

“But it was one of those things. Even when I went to train that day, I still felt fine. There was nothing wrong. Something just got impinged. I think one of the tendons around my ankle was a little bit inflamed, there’s a bit of swelling, so it kept on catching which meant it just gave me a bit of pain.

“Hopefully, the cortisone takes care of that and I can get back up and running to where I was just before I went to South Africa.

Advertisement

“We’ve probably just got to be a bit smarter going forward. Making sure that my preparation is a bit more managed, I think leading into a flight like that. I’m already back in the gym, so I’ll probably get back into full training probably this week, so it won’t be a long turnaround. It’s just knowing that I’m not over the hurdle of the original injury yet.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Will Glenn Maxwell succeed Matthew Wade as the wicket-keeper? Maxwell of Australia is getting ready to take over for regular wicket-keeper...