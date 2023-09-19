Mayi Ri: Aina Asif Faces Criticism For Her Acting

“Mayi Ri” features Aina Asif and Samar Jafri in lead roles.

addresses the sensitive topic of child marriage.

A scene from the drama recently stirred controversy on social media.

“Mayi Ri” is a well-known Pakistani television drama series. The show tackles the sensitive issue of child marriage, narrating the story of two young school-going students compelled into a marriage arranged by their families. Produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi under the Big Bang Entertainment Productions banner, the series is scripted by Sana Fahad and directed by Meesam Naqvi. The cast boasts talented actors including Aina Asif, Samar Jafri, Naumaan Ijaz, Maria Wasti, Maya Khan, Sajida Syed, Saad Faridi, Amna Malik, Paras Masroor, Usman Mazhar, and Diya Mughal.

Recently, a particular scene from the drama has gained attention on social media, drawing criticism for the acting of young actor Aina Asif.

In this scene, fans have expressed discontent with Aina Asif’s performance, with many suggesting that she is overacting. Viewers have called for improvement in her acting skills and have accused her of overemphasizing the scene to create intensity. Some have also pointed out similarities to Shahrukh Khan’s dialogue delivery, accusing Aina of attempting to mimic Shahrukh Khan. What particularly irked fans about the viral scene was the incorrect pronunciation by the actors, especially when speaking words starting with the Urdu alphabet “خ.” Both Aina and Samar pronounced it as “کھ.” In the scene, Aina pronounced “فاخر” as “فاکھر,” and Fakhir pronounced “Khud” as “کُھد.” A social media user noted, “they didn’t pay attention to pronunciation during the scene, as these actors consistently pronounced ‘خ’ as ‘کھ.’ It’s worth noting that in the Hindi language, Indians pronounce ‘خ’ as ‘کھ,’ and now this practice seems to be spreading among actors in Pakistan.” Read some of the comments below:

