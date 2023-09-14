Media-controlling acts by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle exposed.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism for their perceived attempts to repair their strained public image through recent actions, as noted by royal author Tom Bower.

Bower expressed his disapproval, describing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s actions as “pretty nauseating.”

Bower contended that Harry and Meghan are utilizing the Invictus Games as a means to improve their image since major media outlets are no longer interested in interviewing them.

He discussed several of their recent appearances, including their joint attendance at a Beyoncé concert, Harry’s criticism of the media’s treatment of Afghan victims, his controversial entrance at St George’s Chapel on Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary, and their participation in the Invictus Games.

Describing their actions as “absolute media manipulation of the most extraordinary kind,” Bower criticized their recent endeavors as “really ridiculous” and “nauseating.”

He emphasized that they are perceived by some as “imposters” and voiced his view that their participation in the Invictus Games should not be tarnished by self-promotion.

Bower acknowledged the merit of the Invictus Games as an event and praised its efficient administration but criticized Harry and Meghan for using it as a platform for their own promotion.

He highlighted their apparent desperation, noting that they no longer have the same level of access to media outlets or opportunities for commissioned work with platforms like Spotify and Netflix. Consequently, he believes they are seeking visibility through their involvement in the Invictus Games.

