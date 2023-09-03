Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Beyoncé’s Concert in LA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles, sparking speculation among fans. The Duke of Sussex seemed subdued as he stood in a private box at SoFi Stadium, appearing engrossed in his phone during Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour performance.

In contrast, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen enthusiastically dancing and clapping along with the superstar’s show. The couple attended the concert reportedly to celebrate Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland’s birthday.

Both Meghan and Harry, like other fans at the stadium, adhered to Beyoncé’s request to wear silver clothing.

This appearance precedes Prince Harry’s anticipated return to the UK, coinciding with the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The Duke’s presence at the concert and his impending visit have stirred curiosity among royal watchers about the dynamics within the Royal Family amid ongoing discussions and tensions.

