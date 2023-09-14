Meghan Markle shows her dominance via kind move to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is openly displaying her affection for Prince Harry.

She highlighted their hand clasp as mutual.

Harry leaned in to engage in conversation with Meghan.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle is openly displaying her affection for Prince Harry in public while they attend the Invictus Games together, drawing attention and commentary from various body language experts.

Among these experts, Judi James has characterized Meghan’s actions as a move towards asserting dominance.

She shared her insights with FEMAIL, saying, “Meghan and Harry’s body language during their initial day of formal appearances at the Invictus Games seems to indicate that the Harry and Meghan dynamic is back on full display.”

James further noted that it had been some time since fans witnessed their signature displays of togetherness, both as a couple and as a professional duo.

During the event, they exuded the aura of celebrities, with Harry adopting his familiar role of being protective and proud of Meghan, holding her hand enthusiastically.

She highlighted their hand clasp as mutual, with Harry’s hand resting on top, symbolizing a gesture of dominance, while Meghan’s fingers curled upward to convey her reciprocal affection.

Advertisement

All the while, Harry leaned in to engage in conversation with Meghan, emphasizing their strong connection.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Archie’s school story used by Meghan Markle Prince Archie's school story used by Meghan Markle. She discussed her commitment...