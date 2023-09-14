Meghan Markle shunted into two-bedroom Kensington Palace marital home.

The Duchess of Sussex initially moved into Nottingham Cottage.

Meghan was thrilled to finally be sharing a postcode.

Meghan Markle reportedly felt disappointed when she was offered a two-bedroom cottage as her marital residence.

After her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex initially moved into Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Author Tom Quinn has observed that this move might have left Meghan with a sense of being unwelcome.

He expressed, “I think that actually, she wasn’t too keen on that. It seemed like they were being shunted off to a little prefab in the grounds.”

However, Meghan’s friend and author Omid Scobie offers a different perspective, as documented in the book ‘Finding Freedom.’

According to Scobie, “After months of long-distance, Meghan was thrilled to finally be sharing a postcode, W8 4PY, with her partner.”

He emphasized that Meghan felt at home at Nottingham Cottage with Harry and that she had not moved to London merely for a new job but rather to embark on a new life.

